The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club has seen dog ownership soar to record levels.
Around one-in-three UK households contain at least one four-legged friend.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought that goes into choosen your pawfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever
One thing to bear in mind when looking for a new dog is that certain breeds are predisposed to certain health conditions which, in some cases, may shorten their life.
This doesn’t mean that they don’t make great pets – in fact some are amongst the most popular and loved dog breeds in the UK – but it’s important to know that there are potential issues so you know what symptoms to look out for so you can make sure your pooch gets the best possible early treatment.
Dog Bed Buddies: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog to share a bed with - including the loving Poodle
Here are 10 of the breeds that suffer from the worst health problems, according to the Kennel Club.
