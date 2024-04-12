If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to have a happy, contented and healthy pet.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I don’t feel well’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 10 things your dog does that mean they aren’t feeling well.

Read more:

1 . Hiding away If your dog usually welcomes you home and is curious of visitors but has started spending hours hidden away under the bed or table then medical attention is required. When a dog feels sick - much like many humans - it tends to want to be alone. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Unexplained Weight Loss or Gain If your dog is putting on the pounds or shedding weight without a major change to the amount they are eating or exercising then it's time to take them for a health check-up. It's a symptom of a range of conditions - ranging from the trivial to the serious. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Look into their eyes A dog's eyes can indicate a surprising number of health condition. Check to see if there's redness, cloudiness, discolouration or secretion of fluids - all symptoms that need a vet to investigate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Gum colour Most dogs have naturally pink gums - with a few born with black gums. If the colour changes to red, white, blue or purple your pup needs to be seen to urgently. It's a serious symptom of conditions like poisoning, intestinal parasites and immune system problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales