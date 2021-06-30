The summer holidays can be an expensive time, as children (and their parents) look for ways to fill their spare time.
With foreign jaunts still looking unlikely, many of us are staying at home this year – making it even more important to find ways to keep young minds and bodies active.
Luckily for us Falkirk residents, there are a range of fun and interesting activites available for kids to enjoy without having to raid the piggy bank.
Here are 9 Falkirk freebies your children can enjoy this summer.
1. Helix Park
There's a reason the Kelpies are the most popular attraction in Falkirk - a walk around the giant sculptures is a thrill even if you've been there a hundred times before. The surrounding Helix Park is well worth exploring too though, with plenty of great picnic spots and tranquil walking trails.
2. Read all about it
This summer Falkirk libraries are inviting children to become 'Wild World Heroes' by signing up to their Summer Reading Challenge. Borrow and read six library books, e-books or audiobooks over the holidays. For every two books you read you’ll receive a special reward, and once you’ve read all six you’ll get a medal and certificate. Sign up by July 19 and you'll also be entered into a prize draw.
3. Tour a grand chateau
Callendar House, a grand mansion that was redesigned in the style of a French Renaissance chateau in the 19th century, is a perfect day out for the whole family. You can take a stroll around the stunning grounds, pop into the tearoom for a snack and explore the house with its Georgian kitchen. Admission is free but you must book your visit in advance.
4. See one of the weirdest buildings in Britain
If you've never seen the famous Pineapple, it's well worth a visit. Built in 1761 by the Earl of Dunmore as a summerhouse, the beautiful and bizarre building is surrounded by grounds and woodland perfect for a walk, as you look out for wildlife by the former curling pond.
