News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Inflation drops to 8.7% for first time since last year - what it means
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Ex-BBC presenter says she was groped on live TV by Rolf Harris
Looking for inspiration to name your new Miniature Schnauzer? Here are some ideas.Looking for inspiration to name your new Miniature Schnauzer? Here are some ideas.
Looking for inspiration to name your new Miniature Schnauzer? Here are some ideas.

Schnauzer Dog Names: These are the 10 most popular puppy names for the adorable Miniature Schnauzer 🐶

If you’re poised to get a new Miniature Schnauzer pup but can’t decide what to call it, here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog owners.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Nov 2021, 11:43 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 10:13 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’ve opted for an adorable Miniature Schnauzer then personalised gift site yappy.com can help – they’ve surveyed thousands of their customers to come up with the most popular names people choose for their loveable Miniature Schnauzer.

Here are their top 10 Miniature Schnauzer names.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Stanley tops the chart when it comes to Miniature Schnauzer names. It was also the name of Sheridan Smith's canine co-star in BBC television series Pooch Perfect.

1. Stanley

Stanley tops the chart when it comes to Miniature Schnauzer names. It was also the name of Sheridan Smith's canine co-star in BBC television series Pooch Perfect. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Second spot for Miniature Schnauzer names goes to Monty. It's a shortened version of the Anglo-Saxon name Montgomery, meaning 'of the mountain'.

2. Monty

Second spot for Miniature Schnauzer names goes to Monty. It's a shortened version of the Anglo-Saxon name Montgomery, meaning 'of the mountain'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Archie takes the final podium place for Miniature Schnauzer names. It's a Scottish name - short for Archibald - and means 'bold' or 'brave'.

3. Archie

Archie takes the final podium place for Miniature Schnauzer names. It's a Scottish name - short for Archibald - and means 'bold' or 'brave'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Old English name of Alfie is fourth most popular with Schnauzer owners. It means 'wise elf'.

4. Alfie

The Old English name of Alfie is fourth most popular with Schnauzer owners. It means 'wise elf'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3