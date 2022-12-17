They’re one of the most beautiful breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the adorable Samoyed?

One dog that often appears on prospective owner's canine wishlists is the Samoyed – a breed that can be willful but are alert, courageous, and fiercely loyal to their family. Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Samoyeds' are one of the most friendly and affable breeds of dog, leading to the nicknames 'Sammie smile' and 'smiley dog'.

The Samoyed was bred in Siberia by the Nenet people from a breed called Reindeer Herding Laika. They were used to hunt, herd reindeer, and pull sleds.

The Samoyed takes its name from the Samoyedic peoples - the indigenous inhabitants of Siberia.

In the 19th century Samoyeds were regularly used by explorers seeking to reach the North and South Poles - including Norwegian Fridtjof Nansen and Britain's Robert Scott.