If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some more likely to lash out with nips, nibbles and even bites.

Of course any dog is capable of delivering a damaging bite, while most dogs of any breed are unlikely to do any damage unless seriously provoked, but there are certain breeds who have temperaments making them less likely to be aggressive than other.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are least likely to bite.

1. Labrador Retriever Sticks tend to have the most to fear from the teeth of the Labrador Retriever. Renowned for their friendly and loving nature, it's massively unusual for a Lab to bite - one of many reasons why they are the world's most popular dog breed.

2. Golden Retriever What's true for the Labrador Retriever tends to also be true of its close cousin the Golden Retriever - including the risk of biting. An affectionate nibble is the worst you tend to expect from this loving and sociable breed.

3. Boxer Known to be particularly good and safe around children, the Boxer is one of the most patient of all dog breeds - meaning they are unlikely to lash out from frustration.

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel When it comes to the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, the main motivation is an overriding eagerness to please its owners. Even if one of these beautiful dogs does have a wee nip, when it realises it has displeased its owners, it's unlikely to do it again.