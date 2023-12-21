Royal Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with close links to royalty - including the loving Labrador 🐕
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surge to record levels in the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
Throughout history, dogs have built up royal connections – with certain breeds favoured by the ruling families of numerous countries.
Perhaps most famously, the late Queen Elizabeth II loved her corgis – and is even credited with stopping the breed from dying out. The roayl dogs enjoyed a privileged life in Buckingham Palace with their owne bespoke room dedicated to them.
Here are the 10 dogs most connected with royalty, according to Bethany Morgan, dog expert at Doodlebone.
Read more:
Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club