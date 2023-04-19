News you can trust since 1845
Rottweiler Facts: Here are 10 fascinating dog facts you should know about the loving Rottweiler 🐶

They're one of the UK's most popular breed of dog – and also one of the most misunderstood – but how much do you really know about the proud Rottweiler?

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Sep 2021, 14:35 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 10:25 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Rottweiler – it’s a breed often mistakenly thought to be aggressive but they have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

The American Kennel Club's describes the Rottweiler as being "a calm, confident and courageous dog". Despite this, many people have a negative image of the Rottweiler being aggressive. It's thought this misunderstanding comes from inaccurate portrayals in films and television - most notably in The Omen, where a Rottweiler was shown violently protecting the son of Satan - the original 'devil dog'.

The American Kennel Club's describes the Rottweiler as being "a calm, confident and courageous dog". Despite this, many people have a negative image of the Rottweiler being aggressive. It's thought this misunderstanding comes from inaccurate portrayals in films and television - most notably in The Omen, where a Rottweiler was shown violently protecting the son of Satan - the original 'devil dog'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Rottweiler is thought to be one of the oldest breeds of dog in the world, dating back to Ancient Rome. Rottweilers marched over the Alps with invading Roman legions, protecting both the soldiers and their livestock.

The Rottweiler is thought to be one of the oldest breeds of dog in the world, dating back to Ancient Rome. Rottweilers marched over the Alps with invading Roman legions, protecting both the soldiers and their livestock. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Other films and television programmes have sought to picture Rottweilers in a fairer and most lovable form - including buddy cop comedy Lethal Weapon 3 hit US show Entourage.

Other films and television programmes have sought to picture Rottweilers in a fairer and most lovable form - including buddy cop comedy Lethal Weapon 3 hit US show Entourage. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

In the 19th century the Rottweiler almost became extinct, due to its traditional role as cattle herders being made redundant by roads and the railway. Luckily in the early 1900s it was found that they also made very good police and military dogs - so the breed thrived once more.

In the 19th century the Rottweiler almost became extinct, due to its traditional role as cattle herders being made redundant by roads and the railway. Luckily in the early 1900s it was found that they also made very good police and military dogs - so the breed thrived once more. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

