Rare Dogs 2022: These are the 13 rarest breeds of adorable dog in Britain according to the UK Kennel Club 🐕
Dog ownership may have rocketed over the pandemic but some breeds remain a rarity in Britain.
Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last couple of years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar during the pandemic.
But while breeds like the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel continue to rise in popularity, others are far less familiar in the UK’s parks.
In fact, there are a number of breeds that weren’t registered with the Kennel Club a single time over 2020.
So if you have one of these canine pals think yourself lucky – your four-legged friend is one the UK’s 13 rarest and most unusual dogs.
