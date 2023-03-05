Quietest Dogs: These are the 10 most peaceful breeds of loving dog least likely to bark and growl - including the adorable Greyhound 🐕
These breeds of dog are known to bark less (or in some cases not at all), making them a great option for people living in flats or worried about falling out with neighbours.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the last couple of years.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
One thing to take into account is that certain breeds tend to be noisier than others, particularly if you have close neighbours that may a dim view of continual yapping, barking and howling.
While (with one notable exception) you can’t be absolutely certain that a dog won’t bark, these are the breeds far less likely to, having what the Kennel Club call a ‘quiet’ barking level.
If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.
