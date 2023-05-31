News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
One of the breeds that DIDN'T make our list of the 10 quietest dogs.One of the breeds that DIDN'T make our list of the 10 quietest dogs.
One of the breeds that DIDN'T make our list of the 10 quietest dogs.

Quiet Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable pedigree dog unlikely to bark, growl or howl - including the loving French Bulldog 🐕

These breeds of dog are known to bark less (or in some cases not at all), making them a great option for people living in flats or worried about falling out with neighbours.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Jul 2021, 07:48 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:37 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has soared over the last couple of years.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into account is that certain breeds tend to be noisier than others, particularly if you have close neighbours that may a dim view of continual yapping, barking and howling.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

While (with one notable exception) you can’t be absolutely certain that a dog won’t bark, these are the breeds far less likely to, having what the Kennel Club call a ‘quiet’ barking level.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Read more:

Most Loving Dogs: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that adore cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Dogs That Get Lonely: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left home alone - including the loving Border Collie

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Here are 10 hypoallergenic and cute dogs that shed very little hair

These are 10 of the best breeds for dog owners who live alone

Whippets may be super-fast and incredibly loving but they are also surprisingly lazy and make very bad guard dogs - they'd be unlikely to make a peep even if your house was being broken into.

1. Whippet

Whippets may be super-fast and incredibly loving but they are also surprisingly lazy and make very bad guard dogs - they'd be unlikely to make a peep even if your house was being broken into. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The French Bulldog is the second most popular dog in the UK (behind the significantly noisier Labrador Retriever). It is a particularly good choice for those living in flats, since they rarely bark and don't need a huge amount of room.

2. French Bulldog

The French Bulldog is the second most popular dog in the UK (behind the significantly noisier Labrador Retriever). It is a particularly good choice for those living in flats, since they rarely bark and don't need a huge amount of room. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The highly intelligent Shiba Inu, originally from Japan, is another dog that usually only barks when there is a very good reason for it to do so.

3. Shiba Inu

The highly intelligent Shiba Inu, originally from Japan, is another dog that usually only barks when there is a very good reason for it to do so. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
If you want to be certain of a non-barking dog then the utterly unique Basenji is the puppy you want. Its name literally translates as 'barkless dog', although it does make some slightly strange low-level noises that sound a bit like yodelling.

4. Basenji

If you want to be certain of a non-barking dog then the utterly unique Basenji is the puppy you want. Its name literally translates as 'barkless dog', although it does make some slightly strange low-level noises that sound a bit like yodelling. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook