Analysts at kennel manufacturer Benchmark Kennels have surveyed dog owners to find their top treats, with everything from chicken to ice cubes proving popular with pups.

Rebarkable dog blogger Ali Smith says these foods can help massively when it comes to the often trying business of obedience training.

She said: “Certain breeds are definitely easier to train, but there is no ‘disobedient’ breed. Just some who are bred to be independent and some who are bred to work closely with you.

“More biddable breeds include German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, Toy Poodles, Border Collies - essentially the breeds that are often deemed ‘smart’ breeds, and the more aloof or independent breeds like Huskies, Harriers, Shiba Inu, and a whole host of terriers are usually equally smart, it can just be more difficult to find their wavelength.”

Treats can provide the perfect reward and incentive for pups to follow commands. Creating this positive connection between food and obedience can speed up the training process massively.

"However, some dogs are also more inclined to work for food than others, such as greedy Labradors and Pugs.

"These breeds happily see treats as their reward whereas working dogs such as Spaniels, Shepherds and Collies might find a toy and a good game of tug and war more enticing. The key to the training process is finding what motivates your dog in particular.”

Here’s what the survey found to be the most effective training treats.

1. Chicken Chicken comes out top with dogs - with over 20 per cent favouring the healthy and tasty snack. Try it freeze-dried, baked, or boiled.

2. Hot dogs/sausages Cut up thin slices of hot dog or sausage also proved very popular with puppies in training. Just make sure they don't include onions or garlic, which are harmful to dogs.

3. Cheese Dogs love cheese but it should be used sparingly and in very small portions because of its high fat content. Stick to the likes of Cheddar though - mouldy varieties like blue cheese can be poisonous to dogs.

4. Beef liver Either freeze-dried, baked or boiled, beef liver makes for a particularly nutritious doggy treat.