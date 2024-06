According to the Kennel Club figures the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in recent years has soared to record levels - with around one-in-three households now including a four-legged friend.

Some of the most in-demand include Labrador Retrievers, French Bulldogs and Labrador Retrievers, while others have seen their popularity flatline.

Of course, once you’ve decided to add a four-legged friend to your family, there’s the tricky business of what to call your new pooch.

Insurance company GoCompare has carried out some research into the most popular dog names.

So don’t be surprised if you get more than you expected when you call back a dog with one of these 10 names in the park.

1 . Luna There were 1,753 puppies called Luna last year - making it the most popular choice for new dog owners. The name means 'moon' in Latin. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bella The research found 1,492 new Bellas, making it the second most popular dog name. It means 'beautiful' in Italian. | Canva/.Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Milo Milo is third on this list, with 1,352 owners opting for it as a dog name. In Celtic languages, the name means 'fame' or 'glory' | Camva/Getty Imagesx Photo Sales

4 . Teddy The more traditional dog name of Teddy is fourth, with 1,067 people choosing the moniker. It means 'protector' or 'wealthy' and is most associated with the stuffed teddy bears named after American President Theodore Roosevelt. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales