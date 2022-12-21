It’s been a bumper few years for dog ownership, with more of us than ever before welcoming a new four-legged friend into our homes – and our hearts.

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club released this week.

In 2021 they registered a remarkable 349,013 dogs, compared to 250,659 in 2020 – an increase of 39.2 per cent year-on-year.

Of the 221 different recognised breeds of pedigree dog, many saw huge increases, including the ever-popular Labrador Retriever with 61,559 registrations in 2021 compared with 39,905 the year before.

And many of the rarer dogs also had a good year – for example the Glen of Imaal Terrier enjoyed a 130 per cent increase in popularity from 36 registrations in 2020 to 83 in 2021.

Here are the 24 breeds that have received the most new registrations in according to the latest Kennel Club figures.

1. Labrador Retriever Once again, the Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK with 61,559 registrations in 2021. Whether they are golden, black, red or chocolate, us Brits love a loyal Lab.

2. French Bulldog Continuing its recent increase in popularity the French Bulldog is the UK's second most popular breed of dog with 54,074 registrations in 2021. For much of the first half of this year the Frenchie was actually in front of the Lab but had to settle for second after a late surge by the world's most popular dog.

3. Cocker Spaniel A gun dog known for its active, good-natured personality, the Cocker Spaniel is the UK's third most popular dog, with 38,910 registrations in 2021.

4. Bulldog The Bulldog is one of the breed of dog most closely associated with the UK and remains popular - with 15,403 registrations in 2021.