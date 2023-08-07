News you can trust since 1845
The Poochon, a mixture of a Poodle and a Bichon Frise, makes a great family pet. The small crossbreed are known to be happy and intelligent animals which shed very little hair.
The Poochon, a mixture of a Poodle and a Bichon Frise, makes a great family pet. The small crossbreed are known to be happy and intelligent animals which shed very little hair.

Poodle Crossbreeds: These are the 10 most popular poodle crossbreed dogs in the UK - including the adorable Cockapoo 🐶

These are the most popular poodle-cross dogs, from adorable labradoodles to snuggly cockapoos.
By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Jul 2021, 12:12 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 11:52 BST

Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over the last two years, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

There are a head-spinning 221 different breeds of pedigree pooches to choose from – from huge hounds to tiny lapdogs – and, just to confuse matters more, there are numerous crossbreeds to consider.

These ‘designer dogs’ aim to combine positive attributes from two different breeds, and the undisputed champion when it comes to crossing canines is the Poodle.

Combining intelligence, an easy-going nature and, crucially, a hypoallergenic coat, the Poodle has been used to create some of today’s most in-demand dogs.

Love Labradors but can’t cope with the shedding hair? No problem – get a Labradoodle.

These are 10 of the most popular Poodle crossbreeds.

Combining two of the most popular dog breeds in the UK - the Poodle and the Labrador - the Labradoodle has the Labrador Retriever's winning personality and the Poodle's hypoallergenic coat. Labradoodles have been around since the 1950s but only recently became popular - particularly with families.

1. Labradoodle

Combining two of the most popular dog breeds in the UK - the Poodle and the Labrador - the Labradoodle has the Labrador Retriever's winning personality and the Poodle's hypoallergenic coat. Labradoodles have been around since the 1950s but only recently became popular - particularly with families. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Poodles have been used to create some of today's most in-demand dogs - here are the 10 most popular.

2. Poodles

Poodles have been used to create some of today's most in-demand dogs - here are the 10 most popular. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

One of the first 'designer dogs' to become popular in the 1990s, the Cockapoo is a mix of Poodle and Cocker Spaniel. The crossbreed is a great family pet, and are very playful.

3. Cockapoo

One of the first 'designer dogs' to become popular in the 1990s, the Cockapoo is a mix of Poodle and Cocker Spaniel. The crossbreed is a great family pet, and are very playful. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A cross between the Poodle and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Cavapoos have become increasingly popular since they started being deliberately bred in the 1990s. The result is a very cute hypoallergenic lap dog.

4. Cavapoo

A cross between the Poodle and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Cavapoos have become increasingly popular since they started being deliberately bred in the 1990s. The result is a very cute hypoallergenic lap dog. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

