A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

If you are looking for a dog that will happily play with both adults and children for hours on end, there are particular breeds that are well-known for never boring of games.

Here are the 10 most playful breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Boxer Patient, gentle and affectionate, a Boxer makes a particularly good playmate for children with their endless energy and cheery outlook on life. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Labrador Retriever Originally bred to help fishermen recover nets, ropes and fish from the chilly waters of the North Atlantic, the Labrador Retriever still loves to fetch things. As anybody who has ever thrown a ball or stick for a Lab will know, you'll tire of the game long before they do. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Dalmation The Dalmation's love for play was used to great effect when they used to perform for delighted circus audiences. Now the spotty dogs are more likely to entertain their human family with their spirited antics. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . French Bulldog Cheeky and bold, the French Bulldog will not be ignored if it wants to play - which is most of the time. Be careful not to give them too much exercise though, as they are prone to breathing problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales