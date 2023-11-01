Dogs That Play: Here are the 10 most playful adorable breeds of dog sure to entertain - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
These dogs will never tire of playing games.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
If you are looking for a dog that will happily play with both adults and children for hours on end, there are particular breeds that are well-known for never boring of games.
Here are the 10 most playful breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning