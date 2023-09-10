Summer is finally here and it’s a time when you want to enjoy your garden – along with your four-legged friends.
So it’s important to realise that our homes’ outdoor spaces can prove dangerous for pets – while dogs and other animals can also prove to to be destructive to gardens, plants and lawns.
With this in mind, the experts at insurance comparison site comparethemarket.com have shared their advice on helping protect your garden from pet damage whilst also ensuring your space is safe for animals so they don’t harm themselves.
1. Protect your plants
There are many safe sprays you can use near your plants and flowers to deter dogs and cats from going near them. Many are made from plants themselves and contain strong scents that dogs dislike, such as orange peel and bitter apple, which should steer them away. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Create a designated ‘business’ area
One way to prevent your dog from doing their business everywhere is to designate a specific place in your garden for this. Bring your dog to the spot to relieve themselves and then reward them with praise and treats. You can leave one of their toys in the area, so they know it's theirs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Get rid of harmful plants
We want our pets to be able to enjoy their outdoor space safely, but some plants are dangerous to our beloved companions. While many plants are perfectly safe, others can range from mildly irritating to potentially lethal. To avoid illness, or worse, get rid of any plants that may harm your pet. These include irises, hydrangeas, daffodils, lilies and herbs (English pennyroyal mint, parsley, etc.). Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Create barriers
If you don’t want your pets anywhere near your flowers, shrubs and veggies, use decorative fencing as borders or barriers so they can’t access them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images