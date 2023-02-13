Papillon Trivia 2023: Here are 10 fun facts you might not know about the loving Papillon 🐕
They are a familiar sight in the UK’s parks, but how much do you really know about the cute and adorable dog breed the Papillon?
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Papillon – they are a popular breed in the UK and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.
Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Papillon.
Read more:
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador