While these adorable pups can make fantastic pets, they should be avoided by prospective owners who have young children, or those planning a family.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Weimaraner A large and beautiful dog bred to hunt big game, the Weimaraner sometimes doesn't know its own strength and can enjoy playing rough with its human family. This is no problem when it comes to adults, but can be a problem with youngsters. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Australian Shepherd As the name suggests, Australian Shepherds were originally bred to herd sheep. One way they did this was to nip at the feet of the sheep, and its behaviour that they can now exhibit when young children are running around. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Chow Chow They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Akita Akitas are great family protectors but respond badly to being prodded and teased by young children. They can also perceive a new baby to be a threat to their household, Photo: Canva/Getty Images