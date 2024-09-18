If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.
If you are looking for a new dog, there are certain breeds that just don't mix that well with young children.

Not Family Friendly Dogs 2024: Here are 10 breeds of adorable dog not suitable families with young children - including the Chow Chow

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 31st Aug 2021, 15:35 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 12:33 BST
While these adorable pups can make fantastic pets, they are best avoided by prospective owners who have young children.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared to record levels.

Around one-in-three UK households now include at least one four-legged friend of the canine kind.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

Meanwhile, certain breeds have particular attributes or temperaments which mean that they simply aren’t suitable for households with young children.

Here are the 10 breeds of dogs that should be avoided by young families, according to the American Kennel Club.

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Labrador Retriever Names: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Alaskan Malamutes are a great choice for people who like taking plenty of exercise with their pets, but they get bored easily and then have a tendancy to play rough. They are also very possessive over their food, which is something a young child may find hard to understand.

1. Alaskan Malamute

Alaskan Malamutes are a great choice for people who like taking plenty of exercise with their pets, but they get bored easily and then have a tendancy to play rough. They are also very possessive over their food, which is something a young child may find hard to understand. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression.

2. Chow Chow

They may look like big cuddly teddy bears, but Chow Chows can become annoyed by children yelling and running around - potentially responding with aggression. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another small dog that makes up for its tiny size by yapping and nipping, the Pekingese will not respond well to children interfering with its toys or manhandling them.

3. Pekingese

Another small dog that makes up for its tiny size by yapping and nipping, the Pekingese will not respond well to children interfering with its toys or manhandling them. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Shih Tzu is a delicate breed that requires fairly gentle handling. They also tend to get under your feet, meaning that a slightly careless child can easily cause an accidental injury.

4. Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is a delicate breed that requires fairly gentle handling. They also tend to get under your feet, meaning that a slightly careless child can easily cause an accidental injury. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook