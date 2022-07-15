Some dogs are naturals when it comes to protecting their owners' home, while others would be more likely to welcome an intruder with open arms.

Need a Guard Dog? These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make the best and worst guard dogs to protect your home and family 🐕

Looking to add a puppy to your family and want a pet that will protect your family and home? Here are the breeds that will fiercely guard their territory and those that are likely to be too friendly for the job.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 15th July 2022, 9:45 am

Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent – and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth considering before making a decision is that some breeds of dog can be very useful to protect your family and home, as well as being a great pets and companions.

Meanwhile, other types of canine are just no good at being guard dogs – lacking the territorialism, courage and alertness required.

Of course there are always exceptions, but in general these are the 10 breeds of dog you should – and shouldn’t – trust to guard your house.

1. German Shepherd

Starting with the breeds that make the best guard dogs and the king of canine protectors. There's a reason that German Shepherds are popular with the police and army - they are alert, fast, strong, and make great guard dogs. The popular breed - they are a regular in the annual top 10 favourite UK dogs list - are also affectionate and great with kids.

2. Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Another hugely popular choice in the UK, the Staffordshire Bull Terriers were originally bred to fight and make brave, compact muscular and tenacious guard dogs. They are also incredibly loyal and loving.

3. Akita

Originally from Japan, where they are venerated as family protectors, the Akita's extreme vigilance and distrust of strangers means they can be trusted to keep your safe. They are also playful and love human companionship.

4. Australian Shepherd

Used in their native America (despite the name, they are not actually from Australia) to guard vast ranches, the Australian Shepherd is a breed that is as brave as it is beautiful - and are also great with young children.

