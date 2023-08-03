News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
These are 10 of the naughtiest breeds of dog.These are 10 of the naughtiest breeds of dog.
These are 10 of the naughtiest breeds of dog.

Naughty Dogs: These are the 10 most naughtiest breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

These dog breeds can all make wonderful family pups but they may not always do exactly what they are told – and you certainly wouldn’t trust them with your snacks.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Aug 2021, 15:14 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 10:48 BST

One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by registration statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.

Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.

Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning

Dog treats UK: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter.

2. Beagle

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing.

3. Welsh Pembroke Corgi

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment.

4. Shiba Inu

The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Facebook