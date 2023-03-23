News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
2 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
3 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
3 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
4 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
6 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages
The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told.
The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told.
The Akita was bred as a hunting dog in its native Japan. It's an intelligent breed but notoriously beligerent - they will simply walk away if they don't fancy doing what they are told.

Naughty Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that tend to be disobedient - including the naughty Sausage Dog 🐶

Are you looking for an obedient pet that’s easy to train? Well these are the 10 dog breeds probably best avoided.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.

So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever

The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human.

1. Afghan Hound

The gorgeous Afghan Hound is the supermodel of the dog world - and just as aloof as a millionaire catwalk star. In short, they think they own their human. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Some dogs really don't like being told what to do.

2. Some dogs really don't like being told what to do

Some dogs really don't like being told what to do. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect.

3. Bulldog

Some Bulldogs can actually be fairly well behaved and respond to commands well. If you don't get their training right early in life though they can be incredibly stubborn and show their owner little in the way of respect. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Basset Hound is an incredibly lazy and easy going breed of dog. Unfortunately, this means they are also likely to ignore you when you want them to do something. Good luck getting a sleepy Basset Hound off your bed.

4. Basset Hound

The Basset Hound is an incredibly lazy and easy going breed of dog. Unfortunately, this means they are also likely to ignore you when you want them to do something. Good luck getting a sleepy Basset Hound off your bed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3