These breeds can all make wonderful family pups but they may not always do exactly what they are told – and you certainly wouldn’t trust them with snacks on low tables.
By David Hepburn
Published 17th Aug 2021, 15:14 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 10:24 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to a record high in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Some of the most adorable dogs are also the naughtiest, being more likely to steal food, chew on the furniture or dig up your flowerbeds.

Here are the 10 naughtiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

The Labrador Retriever is the UK's most popular breed of dog but, as anybody who has ever owned one will know, they also have the potential to be the naughtiest. It's difficult to stay angry at them for long though, because they are adorable and always seem very sorry...before they do it again. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They look like butter wouldn't melt in their mouths, but turn your back on a Beagle for a second and they'll pinch your dinner right off the kitchen counter. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may be a favourite of the Queen, but the Welsh Pembroke Corgi can be royally naughty - many a pair of shoes have fallen foul of thier love of chewing. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Shiba Inu is one of the quietest breeds of dog so can be a great choice for a flat or apartment. Leave them alone though and they will be quietly destructive, while they also quite like to run away from their owners for their own entertainment. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

