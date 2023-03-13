News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.
These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.
These are 10 of the most child-friendly breeds of dogs.

Nanny Dogs: Here are the 11 breeds of adorable dog perfect for families with young children - including the loving Labrador 🐶

These breeds of pup are known to get on particularly well with youngsters, making them the family-friendly dog choice.

By David Hepburn
39 minutes ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are far more suitable for young families.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds that should be at the top of your wish list if you have children.

READ MORE

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

These are the 10 adorable breeds of dog that are easiest to train

Here are the 12 most popular breeds of adorable dog in 2021 so far - and there's a new top dog

10 of the noisiest breeds of dog likely to bark and howl

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

1. Beagle

A more compact size family hound, Beagles tend to get on very well with children and love to play.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

2. Labrador Retriever

Not content with just being the most popular dog in the UK, the Labrador Retriever is also the most child-friendly - thanks to their friendly, loving and outgoing nature.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise.

3. French Bulldog

The second most popular dog in the UK, the French Bulldog, is also one of the best for families. They are playful, smart, cuddly, adaptable, and don't need a huge amount of exercise.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Another gundog famed for its placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

4. Golden Retriever

Another gundog famed for its placid nature, intelligence and good humour, the Golden Retriever is a perfect family pooch.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Facebook