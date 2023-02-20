News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Certain breeds of dog that are more likely to turn their nose up at their supper.

My Dog Won't Eat Food: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog prone to being fussy eaters - including the loving Boston Terrier 🐕

Owners of certain dog breeds shouldn’t be too worried if their pup occasionally turns their nose up at their dinner – they are notorious for it.

By David Hepburn
2 hours ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last three years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs aren’t as simple as others when it comes to food.

Breeds like the Labrador Retriever will eat pretty much anything (creating its own problems), whereas other breeds have a tendency to eat very little or even refuse food.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that are the pickiest eaters.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

1. Bichon Frise

Similar to the Maltese, the Bichon Frise enjoys variety when it comes to food - but the fact they are prone to allergies means caution should be exercised. New dog owners should remember that a pet occasionally refusing food is nothing to worry about, as long as they don't seem to suffering discomfort that is preventing them from chowing down.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Greyhound

Both the Greyhound and the smaller Italian Greyhound thrive on routine and any dietary change can lead to them refusing food. Turning their noses up at food they usually gobble down can also be a sign of stress.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Boston Terrier

The challenge with a Boston Terrier is finding them a suitable food that they enjoy. Once you've cracked that, you should have no problem with them eating. A little trial and error is required.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Dachshund

Even the biggest Dachshund fan would admit that their adored sausage dogs can be fairly stubborn. This is certainly the case when it comes to food - their tried-and-tested favourite meal one day might be rejected for no good reason the next. The key is to be firm, and not be forced into giving them treats to tempt them back to their supper.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Food