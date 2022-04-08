The global pandemic has seen a huge increase in demand for puppies - with certain breeds proving more popular than others.

Most Popular Dogs: 10 most desirable puppy breeds in the UK 2022 - from Labrador to Pug

Dogs are incredibly popular right now, possibly more than ever – internet search trends have shown a 30 per cent rise in searches for ‘puppies’ in the last year alone.

By David Hepburn
Friday, 8th April 2022, 3:42 pm

The global pandemic has seen many people welcome new four-legged friends into their homes, with over 3.2 million pets reportedly bought during lockdown.

So more of us than ever before will be marking National Puppy Day – founded in 2006 by author Colleen Paige to focus attention on puppies in need of adoption, the problems posed by puppy farms, and celebrating our favourite furry companions.

Read more

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Data analysis by natural pet food brand Barking Heads has established that the nation’s most desirable puppies from the latest, official Kennel Club data

All ten breeds have seen a rise in interest of over 170 per cent over the past year, with the Staffordshire Bull Terriers leading the charge with a 361 per cent increase, closely followed by the English Springer Spaniel with a 346 per cent increase.

So, here are the 10 most in-demand pups right now.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Labrador Retriever

It's perhaps no surprise that the loving Labrador Retriever leads this list of the most in-demand puppies - it's the world's most popular dog.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. French Bulldog

The only pup to seriously challenge the Labrador Retriever's hold on the dog owners of Britain is the French Bulldog. These fun little characters were once a relative rarity in UK parks but have become very popular over the last decade, particularly with those living in cities.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Cocker Spaniel

Taking the final podium spot when it comes to puppy popularity is the Cocker Spaniel. Like the Labrador, they are a gun dog - by far the UK's most popular breed group.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Springer Spaniel

Just a place behind their close Cocker cousins is the Springer Spaniel. They were bred to flush out and retrieve game during hunts.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Dogs
Next Page
Page 1 of 3