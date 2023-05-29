News you can trust since 1845
Here are the fittest breeds of dog that won't let you skip the daily walk (this sporty Chihuahua isn't one of them).

Most Hyper Dogs: These are the 10 most energetic breeds of adorable pedigree dog that need endless exercise - including the loving Beagle 🐶

If you are looking for a pup that won’t let you lie on the couch for long then these are the dog breeds that love nothing more than a good walk.
By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jul 2021, 11:59 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:35 BST

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last couple of years – UK Kennel Club figures show dog ownership has soared with no sign of slowing.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

For many of us, a dog is a great way to make sure we get exercise and certain breeds are perfect for getting you out and about – in fact, if you’re not prepared for several long walks a day some dogs shouldn't even be a consideration.

Here are the 10 fittest breeds of dog that will never turn down a walk, according to the American Kennel Club.

Bred to run for miles herding sheep, a daily walk around the block won't be anything like enough exercise for a Border Collie. They are perfect companions for runners, but you'll have to be pretty fit to come close to tiring them out.

The Vizsla was used for falconry as far back as the 14th century, when it would spend all day happily ranging the vast Hungarian plains. Today it makes for a great pet for an active family, who can take it in turns to take their dog out for long walks.

A breed of dog that will never tire of running after a tennis ball, the Dalmatian used to trot alongside carriages to protect passengers from bandits. Nowadays they are more likely to be seen happily accompanying a runner.

Also know as the Belgian Malinois, the Belgian Shepherd is another herding dog that is at their happiest running over fields. They need an absolute minimum of two hours of exercise a day to stay happy and healthy.

