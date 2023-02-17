News you can trust since 1845
Some breeds of dog are more likely to accidentally cause damage than others.

Most Clumsy Dogs: These are the 10 clumsiest breeds of adorable dog - including the accident prone and loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

With demand for pups continuing to rocket in the aftermath of the global pandemic, here are the breeds of dogs who tend to be fairly clumsy.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of dogs being registered soared by almost 40 percent between 2020 and 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider is that certain breeds are notoriously clumsy – so if you live in a smaller home, with plenty of fragile and valuable possessions perched on table, then these breeds may not be for you.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that known for being most accident-prone.

1. Labrador Retriever

The UK's favourite dog is also one of the clumsiest. A frequest lack of spatial awareness, combined with that always-wagging tail, means items on low tables are never safe.

2. Whippet

Whippets tend to have two speeds - stopped or flat out. This means they are the dog most likely to run into, or fall off, things - making them the breed of dog responsible for most insurance claims.

3. Saint Bernard

The original canine gentle giant, the Saint Bernard would never want to cause damage. The problem is that they often seem unaware of just how big they are, attempting to walk through gaps between furniture significantly smaller than they are.

4. Greyhound

The fastest dog on the planet can also be one of the laziest. When it's running at top speed though, it's not always able to avoid unexpected obstacles and so will sometimes crash into people, objects, and other dogs.

