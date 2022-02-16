Many of us welcomed new four-legged family members over lockdown in the last 18 months, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent to nearly 250,000 over 2020.

If you are looking for a furry new addition to your home then choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a quiet dog if you live in a flat, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

But if you have limited space and limited time for long walks you might want to consider a smaller dog – which tend to make loyal and loving companions but are less demanding than their larger cousins.

So, if you’re looking for a dog and want to keep it smal, these are the 10 most diminuative pups out there.

1. Chihuahua Ranging in size from 0.9-2.7 kg, the Chihuahua is the world's tiniest breed of dog. The smallest dog in history was a Chihuahua named Miracle Milly - she was 3.8 inches tall and weighed less than 0.5 kg.

2. Pomeranian Tipping the scales at between 1.9-3.5 kg the Pomeranian takes third spot in our list of the world's smallest dog breeds. Poms are perfect dogs for carrying about everywhere with you.

3. Yorkshire Terrier Rarely weighing any more than 3.2 kg, the Yorkshire Terrier is the second smallest breed of dog. Despite their tiny size they make surpisingly effective watch dogs.

4. Toy Poodle The smallest of three sizes of Poddle (the others being Standard and Miniature), a fully-grown Toy Poodle will only weigh 6-7 kg. This breeds rounds out our top five tiniest pups.