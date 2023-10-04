About to get a new male puppy but can’t decide what to call it? Look no further - here’s some inspiration from the global family of dog breed owners.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

But even when you’ve settled on a type of dog, there’s still the tricky task of choosing a name.

If you’re struggling, pet insurance experts Budget Direct have researched the most popular dog names in over 100 countries – from Denmark to Costa Rica – and created the ultimate multi-national list of monikers for your mutt.

Here are their top 10 male names for dogs.

1 . Max Max is the most popular name for a male puppy on the planet. Short for Maximilian, it simply means 'greatest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Charlie The global runner-up for male dog names is Charlie. A shortened form of the name Charles, it means 'free man' (or dog). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Buddy Bronze medal position for top male dog names goes to Buddy. This comes from the English nickname meaning friend, or perhaps from the Gaelic word 'bhodaich', meaning 'old man'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Rocky Fourth on the list is Rocky, which is perhaps due to the enduring popularity of the series of boxing films of the same name starring Sylvester Stallone. It comes from the Italian 'Rocco', meaning 'rest'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images