If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels over recent years. Around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend of the canine variety.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs happy to get on with pretty much anybody.
Others form a particularly strong bond with their owner and family that is non-transferable and will last for life.
Here are 10 of the most loyal breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador
Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador
Does My Dog Love Me? Here are 12 telltale signs that your adorable and affectionate dog loves you too - from licking to yawning
Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.