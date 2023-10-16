News you can trust since 1845
Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby was famously a very loyal dog - here are 10 others.Skye Terrier Greyfriars Bobby was famously a very loyal dog - here are 10 others.
Loyal Dogs 2023: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog sure to be dedicated to their human family - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕

With demand for pups remaining high post-lockdown, here are the breeds of extremely loyal dogs that will love their human family unconditionally.
By David Hepburn
Published 28th Jul 2021, 15:50 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:02 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged aver the last two years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Different breeds of dog also tend to have very different personalities – with some dogs happy to get on with pretty much anybody.

Others form a particularly strong bond with their owner and family that is non-transferable and will last for life.

Here are 10 of the most loyal breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Bred to hunt in packs, Beagles naturally bond with other dogs and are loyal to the pack leader - it's owner. They also develop deep relationships with children that will last for the rest of the dog's life.

Topping the list of the most loyal dog is the Akita which are described by the American Kennel Club as being "profoundly loyal". One famous Japanese Akita, called Hachiko, continued to wait at a train station every day for 10 years after his owner's death, hoping he'd eventually return home.

One of the most famous dogs of the screen was Lassie, a loyal Collie that would do anything for its family. It's certainly not fictional to call this breed of loyal - they love their families unquestioningly.

Huge Newfoundlands are so loyal to younger members of a family they are nicknamed 'nanny dogs' - one appeared in Peter Pan as the dog who looked after the Darling children.

