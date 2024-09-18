Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
Here are 10 of the happiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Loving Dogs 2024: These are 10 hugely affectionate breeds of adorable dog that need cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 22nd Jul 2021, 13:46 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 11:50 BST
These pups will never turn down a cuddle and should always make their owner feel beloved.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes has rocketed to record levels. Around one-in-three UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Read more:

Most Aggressive Dogs 2024: These are the 10 breeds of dog likely to show signs of aggression - including the Rottweiler

Dogs Training: These are the 10 easiest to train breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Labrador

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Not Aggressive Dogs: These 10 adorable dog breeds are unlikely to show aggression - including the loving Labrador Retriever

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy.

1. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog in the UK and is also the happiest. They are genetically predisposed to be cheery, with food, walks and pats all greeted with blissful joy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Border Collie is a naturally very happy breed, but they are in their ultimate doggy heaven when out-and-about exercising. You'll not see a dog more in its element than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields.

2. Border Collie

The Border Collie is a naturally very happy breed, but they are in their ultimate doggy heaven when out-and-about exercising. You'll not see a dog more in its element than a delighted Border Collie racing across fields. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The American Kennel Club describes the Beagle as "happy-go-lucky, merry, and friendly" and their naturally smiley faces reflect their usual mood. When they are happy, like most dogs, they will wag their tail - but when a Beagle is really happy they will wiggle their entire body.

3. Beagle

The American Kennel Club describes the Beagle as "happy-go-lucky, merry, and friendly" and their naturally smiley faces reflect their usual mood. When they are happy, like most dogs, they will wag their tail - but when a Beagle is really happy they will wiggle their entire body. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too.

4. Bichon Frise

Historically the Bichon Frise was accustomed to being pampered by French royalty, so it perhaps makes sense that they are well-known for their cheery disposition. With a broad smile and adorable fluffy coat, they tend to make their human families happy too. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs