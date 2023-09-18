News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 announce smart TV platform - Freely
‘Absolute carnage’ at Butlin’s as flooding shuts down resort all week
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
These are the breeds of dog that are most loving and affectionate.These are the breeds of dog that are most loving and affectionate.
These are the breeds of dog that are most loving and affectionate.

Loving Dogs 2023: Here are the 10 affectionate breeds of adorable dog that need lots of cuddles and pats - including the loving Labrador 🐕

These types of puppy will never turn down a snuggle or a pat and will always make you feel loved as a dog owner.
By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Jul 2021, 13:46 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes since the start of the global pandemic has soared.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

However if you are simply looking for a dog that will be a loyal and loving pet, content to curl up with you on the sofa for the night, then there are certain breeds that you may want to put at the top of your canine wishlist.

Here are 10 of the most loving and affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Here are the 13 rarest breeds of dog in the UK

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children.

1. Golden Retriever

Just like their Labrador cousins, the Golden Retriever lives to love humans - forming particularly strong and affectionate bonds with children. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Every bit as loving as they look, the loyal and affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another dog that will follow you around the house.

2. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Every bit as loving as they look, the loyal and affectionate Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is another dog that will follow you around the house. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold.

3. Boxer

They may occasionally look a little grumpy, but Boxers are known for making unusually deep and strong bonds with their family. It means that they demand more attention and affection than other dogs, but mirror it back tenfold. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The Jack Russell will display their deep affection for their owners in three distinct ways - by diligently following them around, by snuggling in whenever possible, and by being protective when it comes to strangers.

4. Jack Russell Terrier

The Jack Russell will display their deep affection for their owners in three distinct ways - by diligently following them around, by snuggling in whenever possible, and by being protective when it comes to strangers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Facebook