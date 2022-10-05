Loud Dogs 2022: These are the 10 most noisy breeds of adorable dog likely to bark, growl and howl - including the loving Labrador 🐕
If you are looking for a new puppy but are worried about complaints from the neighbours about noise, these are the dog breeds that are probably best avoided.
One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.
With 221 breeds of dog to choose from, it’s best to do your homework before picking your perfect four-legged friend.
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
One thing to take into consideration is whether a dog that barks or howls could lead to complaints from neighbours, particularly if you live in a flat or apartment.
Here are the 10 noisiest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
