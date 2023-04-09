News you can trust since 1845
Some dogs just aren't cut out to be by themselves for long periods.Some dogs just aren't cut out to be by themselves for long periods.
Some dogs just aren't cut out to be by themselves for long periods.

Lonesome Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that hate being left alone - including the loving Border Collie 🐕

As dog ownership continues to soar post-pandemic, here are the breeds of pup that won’t be happy if you leave them at home alone.

By David Hepburn
Published 5th Jan 2022, 16:36 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST

The last couple of years have seen many of us add a new furry friend to our families, with the Kennel Club reporting dog ownership has soared since the start of the pandemic.

Prospective owners looking for a new puppy have 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, along with numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you choose your new best friend.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallerganic dog.

Meanwhile, some will need a dog that can be left alone in the house without causing any problems while they pop out to work or socialise.

If that is the case there are certain dogs that should be immediately removed from your list of prospective pet pups.

Here are the 10 breeds of dog that hate to be left alone.

The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed.

1. Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise has been bred to be the perfect lap dog, which means that it can feel anxious and abandoned if it doesn't have a lap to curl up on at all times. Separation anxiety can be a very real problem with this adorably and fluffy breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another small breed that can suffer from separation anxiety, the Affenpinscher simply loves its owner so much that it hates to see them go. Leave them alone for long and you may well come home to a mess on the carpet as stress takes over.

2. Affenpinscher

Another small breed that can suffer from separation anxiety, the Affenpinscher simply loves its owner so much that it hates to see them go. Leave them alone for long and you may well come home to a mess on the carpet as stress takes over. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The diminutive Italian Greyhound requires surprisingly little exercise - a single runaround each day should be plenty - and so can be great pets for those who want a pet that's happy to stay indoors much of the time. Don't presume this makes them pets that can be left for long period though - do so and they are likley to become destrcutive, noisy and even aggressive.

3. Italian Greyhound

The diminutive Italian Greyhound requires surprisingly little exercise - a single runaround each day should be plenty - and so can be great pets for those who want a pet that's happy to stay indoors much of the time. Don't presume this makes them pets that can be left for long period though - do so and they are likley to become destrcutive, noisy and even aggressive. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

French Bulldogs aren't much fussed about outdoor time but are incredibly affectionate towards their owners. Give them enough alone time and they will suffer psychologically, developing negative character traits.

4. French Bulldog

French Bulldogs aren't much fussed about outdoor time but are incredibly affectionate towards their owners. Give them enough alone time and they will suffer psychologically, developing negative character traits. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

