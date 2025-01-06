Dog ownership has soared to record levels over the last few years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

The breed of dog you choose is very important, with different types suiting people with different lifestyles.

Some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

Read more:

1 . Bichon Frise Bred to be companion dogs, the Bichon Frise tends to build a quick and strong bond with one particular person. Happiest on their owner's lap, extended separation can cause stress and sadness. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Border Collie The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Australian Shepherd Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Dalmation Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales