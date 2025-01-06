Some dogs find it very hard to be left alone.Some dogs find it very hard to be left alone.
Some dogs find it very hard to be left alone.

Lonely Dogs 2025: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog likely to get separation anxiety - including the loving Labrador 🐕

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 4th Aug 2021, 15:19 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:01 GMT
Some dogs find it difficult to adjust to being alone – a problem that will have been amplified by many pups having started their lives with constant human company over lockdown.

Dog ownership has soared to record levels over the last few years according to the Kennel Club and there seems to be no letting up in the popularity of pups, as prices continue to rise as demand outstrips supply.

The breed of dog you choose is very important, with different types suiting people with different lifestyles.

Some breeds are likely to hate being left alone for long – potentially suffering separation anxiety.

Symptoms of the condition includue destructive behaviour, signs of stress, persistant howling or whining, and even stomach complaints.

Here are 10 of the breeds that are most susceptible to suffering from separation anxiety, according to the American Kennel Club - pups you should avoid if you intend to leave them for more than a couple of hours a day.

Bred to be companion dogs, the Bichon Frise tends to build a quick and strong bond with one particular person. Happiest on their owner's lap, extended separation can cause stress and sadness.

1. Bichon Frise

Bred to be companion dogs, the Bichon Frise tends to build a quick and strong bond with one particular person. Happiest on their owner's lap, extended separation can cause stress and sadness. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly.

2. Border Collie

The Border Collie is one of the most active breeds of dog - bred to be out and about with their master herding sheep. Their high energy levels and intelligence mean they need a huge amount of stimulation and regular lack of company will lead to separation anxiety very quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious

3. Australian Shepherd

Another active working breed, a lack of activity and company tends to make the Australian Shepherd bored and anxious Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on.

4. Dalmation

Another breed of 'velcro dog' the Dalmation shouldn't be left alone for more than two hours. If they suffer from separation anxiety you'll know because they'll destroy anything they can get their paws on. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

