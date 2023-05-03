These breeds of dog can make wonderful and proud pets, but prospective owners should be aware that they may not welcome demonstrative displays of affection.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dogs simply aren’t as affectionate towards their owners than others.

It doesn’t mean that they won’t make a loyal and valued pet, just that if you are looking for a dog that will happily cuddle for hours you should look elsewhere.

Here are the 10 least affectionate breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

1 . Basenji It's fair to say that the Basenji is a very unusual breed of dog. As well as not being particularly affectionate to its owners and completely ignoring strangers, it is also the only dog that doesn't bark - instead making an odd yodelling sound. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Cairn Terrier Similar to the Scottie, the Cairn Terrier isn't big on cuddles. They are still very friendly when it comes to their owners, but the same cannot be said for the rest of the human race. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Shar-pei Another breed that looks like it was created to cuddle is the adorable and wrinkly Chinese Shar-pei. While they are devoted to their families and fiercely protective, they aren't as demonstrative as other breeds when it comes to showing affection. They also tend to be hostile to strangers and other dogs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Afghan Hound The Afghan Hound is one of the world's oldest breeds of dog - and also one of the most elegant. This is a dog that was bred to hunt though, and they are highly selective when it comes to who they offer affection to. Generally aloof, they will be completely disinterested in strangers and tend to create a bond with a single person who they will deign to tolerate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales