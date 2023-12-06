Lazy Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that are happiest napping on the couch - including the loving Bulldog 🐶
If you’ve been thinking about getting a dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent over lockdown.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.
Many dogs need lots of exercise, with several walks a day an absolute must to keep them healthy and happy.
But others are quite happy to stay at home, cuddled up in front of the fire, so are perfect for people who are less mobile, or less than keen on visiting the park come rain or shine.
Here are 10 of the laziest breeds of dog, according to the American Kennel Club.
