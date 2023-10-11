If you are looking for a dog that will love nothing more than curling up on your lap for hours on end, these are the perfect breeds for you.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While many dogs have been bred to carry out specific jobs – from hunting foxes to pulling sleds – others have simply been created to be perfect companions for humans.

Affectionate, calm, happy, gentle and eager to please, lapdogs have been around for centuries and are perfect for those seeking a dog that will happily curl up with you for hours.

Here are 10 of the breeds that make the best lapdogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . Pekinese Originating in China, the Pekinese was favoured by royalty of the Chinese Imperial Court to act as lap-warmers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Named after King Charles II, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been one of the most popular breeds of lapdog since the 17th century, with a silky coat that's perfect for patting. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Pomeranian Rarely weighing more than seven pounds, you'd hardly notice the Pomeranian lying in your lap if it wasn't for it's long, luxurious fur that demands to be stroked. Photo: Canva/Getty Images