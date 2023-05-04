News you can trust since 1845
Lap Dogs: Here are the 10 types of adorable dog that make the best snuggly lapdogs - including the loving Pug 🐕

If you are looking for a dog that will love nothing more than curling up on your lap for hours on end, these are the perfect breeds for you.

By David Hepburn
Published 26th Aug 2021, 11:05 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 09:38 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

While many dogs have been bred to carry out specific jobs – from hunting foxes to pulling sleds – others have simply been created to be perfect companions for humans.

Affectionate, calm, happy, gentle and eager to please, lapdogs have been around for centuries and are perfect for those seeking a dog that will happily curl up with you for hours.

Here are 10 of the breeds that make the best lapdogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

Named after King Charles II, the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has been one of the most popular breeds of lapdog since the 17th century, with a silky coat that's perfect for patting.

Originating in China, the Pekinese was favoured by royalty of the Chinese Imperial Court to act as lap-warmers.

As with all brachycephalic (flat faced) breeds the Pug shouldn't get too much exercise as they can have problems with their breathing - so it's actually good for their health to have a nap on your lap.

A dog that just loves to hang out with its owner, the Havanese was the lapdog of choice for wealthy Cuban families in the 18th century.

