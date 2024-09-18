Labrador Retriever Trivia: Here are 10 fascinating things you should know about the loving Labrador Retriever

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years. Around one-in-four UK households now contain at least one four-legged friend.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

1 . A very good boy Labradors are highly-intelligent, a trait exemplified by a service dog called Endal who found fame in the UK in the 2000s. Endal was able to respond to over 100 instructions and could carry out a large number of tasks for his owner - including picking items from supermarket shelves, operating buttons and switches, loading and emptying a washing machine, and withdrawing cash from an autoteller. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Not such a good boy A black Labrador called Pep served 10 years in jail in the US state of Pennsylvania after killing a cat belonging to Governor Gifford Pinchot’s wife. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Favourites of the famous Celebrity Labrador owners include Drew Barrymore (Flossie), Bill Clinton (Buddy), Minnie Driver (Bubba), Mary Kate Olsen (Luca), Gwyneth Paltrow (Holden), Steve Martin (Roger), Anne Hathaway (Esmerelda) and Hulk Hogan (Rosello). Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . A noble ancestry The Labrador Retriever's ancestors were the now-extinct St John's Water Dog. These were a common breed in the Newfoundland area of Canada, where they were used by fishermen to retrieve ropes, nets, and even fish, from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. It's a skill that is still innate in modern Labs, who can happily spend hours collecting sticks thrown into the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales