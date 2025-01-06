The Labrador is the world's most popular dog.The Labrador is the world's most popular dog.
Labrador Retriever Trivia 2025: Here are 10 intestesting things you need to know about the loving Labrador 🐶

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 18th Aug 2021, 16:04 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 16:10 GMT
They’re the UK’s most popular breed of dog, but how much do you know about the lovely Labrador?

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies has surged to record levels in the last few years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

A black Labrador called Pep served 10 years in jail in the US state of Pennsylvania after killing a cat belonging to Governor Gifford Pinchot’s wife.

Labradors are highly-intelligent, a trait exemplified by a service dog called Endal who found fame in the UK in the 2000s. Endal was able to respond to over 100 instructions and could carry out a large number of tasks for his owner - including picking items from supermarket shelves, operating buttons and switches, loading and emptying a washing machine, and withdrawing cash from an autoteller.

The Labrador Retriever's ancestors were the now-extinct St John's Water Dog. These were a common breed in the Newfoundland area of Canada, where they were used by fishermen to retrieve ropes, nets, and even fish, from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. It's a skill that is still innate in modern Labs, who can happily spend hours collecting sticks thrown into the sea.

Celebrity Labrador owners include Drew Barrymore (Flossie), Bill Clinton (Buddy), Minnie Driver (Bubba), Mary Kate Olsen (Luca), Gwyneth Paltrow (Holden), Steve Martin (Roger), Anne Hathaway (Esmerelda) and Hulk Hogan (Rosello).

