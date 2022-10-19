One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.

And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Labrador Retriever – they were the UK’s most popular pet in 2020 and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

Read more:

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

1. A record breaker The average Labrador Retriever lives for 10-12 years, but some dogs have lived much longer. The oldest Lab on record was called Adjutant, who died in the UK on August 14, 1936, at the age of 27 years and 98 days. Only four dogs have ever lived longer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. A noble ancestry The Labrador Retriever's ancestors were the now-extinct St John's Water Dog. These were a common breed in the Newfoundland area of Canada, where they were used by fishermen to retrieve ropes, nets, and even fish, from the cold waters of the North Atlantic. It's a skill that is still innate in modern Labs, who can happily spend hours collecting sticks thrown into the sea. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. The first Labrador The first Labrador Retriever was born in the UK at some point in the 1830s when St John's Water Dogs arrived in Britain on trading ships sailing between Canada and the port of Poole. Several members of the nobility, including the Earl of Malmesbury, the Duke of Buccleuch, and the Earl of Home bred them with hunting dogs to create the new breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. A real lifesaver Labradors have such a sensitive sense of smell they can detect when a person's blood sugar levels are crashing so can give early warning of a diabetic episode. The first dog to do so was called Armstrong, and he was trained to smell the chemical changes that happen when hypoglycemia occurs in 2003. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales