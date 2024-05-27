1 . Water, water, everywhere

Like humans, dogs sweat and lose water, mainly through the glands in their paws. They can lose up to one litre of water per day and the more water they lose, the higher the chances of overheating. Have multiple water stations spread equally around your home during summer to safeguard your dog from overheating and dehydration. Switch their food to wet dog food to ensure extra water intake, carry a water bottle for them when going outside or for a walk. Photo: Canva/Getty Images