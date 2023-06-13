1 . Stick to the shade

Heat stroke can easily be induced by direct sunlight, so if you are in outside areas, make sure your dog can sit in the shade. Most dogs will naturally orientate to shadier spots, but it’s good to keep an eye on your dog to make sure they have not gone astray into the sun. Signs of heat stroke to look out for are excessive panting, drooling, reddened gums, dullness or loss of consciousness. Photo: Canva/Getty Images