Dog Intelligence: Here are officially the 10 smartest adorable dog breeds - including the clever Labrador 🐕
As demand for pups continues to soar post-pandemic, here are the breeds that have both brains and beauty – our list of genius dogs.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last few years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
If you are looking for a dog that’s as smart as it is adorable though, there’s scientific research into the subject that can guide you. Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ is a landmark piece of canine literature, judging breeds’ relative IQs by looking at instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
So these are – officially – the top 10 brightest breeds of pooch.
