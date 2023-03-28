News you can trust since 1845
There are a number of things you should watch out for that mean your dog could do with a quick trip to the vet.

How Does My Dog Feel? The 10 most common signs your adorable dog is feeling sick and unwell 🐕

With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-pandemic, there are many new owners that may not be aware of all the complexities of canine behaviour.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Sep 2022, 11:14 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 09:36 BST

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to have a happy, contented and healthy pet.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I don’t feel well’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 10 things your dog does that mean they aren’t feeling well.

If your dog usually welcomes you home and is curious of visitors but has started spending hours hidden away under the bed or table then medical attention is required. When a dog feels sick - much like many humans - it tends to want to be alone.

1. Hiding away

If your dog usually welcomes you home and is curious of visitors but has started spending hours hidden away under the bed or table then medical attention is required. When a dog feels sick - much like many humans - it tends to want to be alone. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If your dog is putting on the pounds or shedding weight without a major change to the amount they are eating or exercising then it's time to take them for a health check-up. It's a symptom of a range of conditions - ranging from the trivial to the serious.

2. Unexplained Weight Loss or Gain

If your dog is putting on the pounds or shedding weight without a major change to the amount they are eating or exercising then it's time to take them for a health check-up. It's a symptom of a range of conditions - ranging from the trivial to the serious. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A dog's eyes can indicate a surprising number of health condition. Check to see if there's redness, cloudiness, discolouration or secretion of fluids - all symptoms that need a vet to investigate.

3. Look into their eyes

A dog's eyes can indicate a surprising number of health condition. Check to see if there's redness, cloudiness, discolouration or secretion of fluids - all symptoms that need a vet to investigate. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Most dogs have naturally pink gums - with a few born with black gums. If the colour changes to red, white, blue or purple your pup needs to be seen to urgently. It's a serious symptom of conditions like poisoning, intestinal parasites and immune system problems.

4. Gum colour

Most dogs have naturally pink gums - with a few born with black gums. If the colour changes to red, white, blue or purple your pup needs to be seen to urgently. It's a serious symptom of conditions like poisoning, intestinal parasites and immune system problems. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

