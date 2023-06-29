With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-pandemic, there are many new owners that may not be aware of all the complexities of canine behaviour.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to form a loving and strong bond with your pup.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I love you’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 12 things your dog does that means they love you as much as you love them.

Wagging tail Another obvious sign of love is that tail wagging so hard it's a blur. It's a sign that they are happy - often because they are with their favourite person in the world.

Being excited to see you There's no better welcome home than from your four-legged friend, and while the out-of-control display of affection that includes plenty of other behaviours on this list can seem over the top , it's a sure-fire way to know you're loved. This is particularly the case if you've just popped out for five minutes but are greeted like a hero returning from war.

Yawning Another less obvious sign of doggy affection is yawning. If they yawn regularly when you're around it's not because they are bored - it's because they feel completely safe and comfortable in your company.

Licking Licking is a pretty straighforward way that dogs show affection and they learn the behaviour from their mothers who lick their heads shortly after they are born. The areas they tend to target are the cheeks and the hands.

